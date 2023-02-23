Crews responding to fire at Paul Harding Junior High School

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Area fire departments are responding to a fire at Paul Harding Junior High School Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a fire in the East Allen County Schools (EACS) high school, located off of Wayne Trace, came in around noon. The Poe Fire Department, Southwest Fire Department, and New Haven Fire Department are currently on scene.

EACS leaders tell 21Alive the fire is contained and all students have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

School officials originally said the students would be taken to Prince Chapman Academy, however, they now say Paul Harding has been deemed safe enough for students to be taken to the school gym.

21Alive has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.