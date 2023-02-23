Black Pine Animal Sanctuary mourns loss of Red Fox

Koda R. Fox (2010-2023)
Koda R. Fox (2010-2023)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary (BPAS) are mourning the loss of their resident Red Fox who they say was humanely euthanized following a health battle.

They say Koda R. Fox was euthanized on Monday, Feb. 13. They say over the past year, Koda has been treated for her heart pain and arthritis. Recently, they say Koda took a turn for the worse and staff also noticed her lose her appetite.

“When it comes to quality-of-life decisions, our keeper team works closely with our veterinarian to make the best possible decision for our residents,” BPAS said in a release.

The sanctuary says Koda lived to be 13, when the life expectancy of a Red Fox in the wild is 3-6 years. For Red Foxes in captivity, it is 12-15 years. They say she lived with a private owner for her first 8 years of life until her owner was forced to move and could no longer care for her.

“It was our distinct privilege to care for Koda. Her beauty and personality will be sorely missed. Her remains will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Black Pine,” BPAS Executive Director Trish Nichols said.

