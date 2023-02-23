15 trail projects to happen in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails say that there are 15 trail projects in the works for 2023.

8 of the 15 projects are within city limits and the remainder are within Allen County.

The Fort Wayne Trails started in 1974 with a goal of creating 17 miles of bicycle trails throughout the city’s parks and around the riverbanks. Now, there are over 130 miles of trails throughout the community.

Dawn Ritchie, Manager of Greenways and Trails through the City of Fort Wayne, says one of the biggest projects is connecting the southeast side of Fort Wayne with downtown Fort Wayne through the Hanna Street Trail.

They say the goal is to provide as much connection between different parts of the area. F

Some of the trails included in this years projects:

Covington Trail

Liberty Mills Road Trail

Hanna Street Trail

Summit Park Project

Buckner Park Trail

