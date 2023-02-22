United Way partners with Starbucks for annual community food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - United Way of Allen County is working with Starbucks for its 3rd annual Community Food Drive until February 28th.

United Way says with the cost of basic needs on the rise, they want to help to relieve some of the stress of food insecurity in the community. They say last year they collected over 3,000 pounds of food. They hope to top that number this year.

Food donations needed are canned meat/protein, peanut butter, canned beans, boxed dinners, rice, and pasta. These items must be unopened, non-perishable, not homemade, not expired, and not in glass containers. You can also make a monetary donation to the Community Food Drive by visiting their website.

You can also donate by texting FOOD23 to 41444.

United Way Manager of Volunteer Engagement David Lovvorn says each Starbucks is competing to see which can collect the most donations. He suggests supporting your favorite local Starbucks in their friendly competition.

You can drop off your food donations at any of these participating Starbucks locations:

4716 Illinois Rd. STE 103, Fort Wayne, IN

6403 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

3905 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

10030 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

4201 Coldwater Rd. Space D3, Fort Wayne, IN

502 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

301 East Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

9801 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

10104 Maysville Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

5723 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN

6801 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

7755 Southtown Crossing, Fort Wayne, IN

2132 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.