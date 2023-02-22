Parking changes announced for Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Plan to stay longer than two hours at the Electric Works campus? Officials say time to start paying up.

Electric Works officials announced the parking changes on Tuesday. They say the parking gates across the campus will officially be in use on Friday, Feb. 24, and will begin charging anyone that parks longer than two hours in the garage and lot.

They say the fees added after the free two-hour parking will be on an hourly basis, officials say on their Facebook page.

Fees will range from $3 for 2 to 3-hour parking, up to $12 to park for an entire day. Officials say a lost ticket will be an additional $12. They also say parking attendants will be available to help anyone.

See their Facebook post below for the full details on parking fee information and costs.

