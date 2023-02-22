Mexico Fire Department in danger of closing, asks for volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - In the small community of Mexico in Miami County, leaders say the fire department needs just two more people to step up and volunteer or the fire station could close for good.

Since January 1, the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department has been quiet.

A letter on the department’s front door greets visitors explaining they can no longer answer the call to serve.

The reason: lack of a contract.

“It was brought to our attention that we may not of filled our (last) contract by not responding to every fire,” Mexico Firefighter Dean Owens said.

Every year, the fire department gives their budget to the township trustee.

The Jefferson Township Trustee Reginald Wolfe takes the budget then signs a contract allocating money from the township to the fire department.

However, this year, no contract was signed. Members of the fire department say that’s when the State Fire Marshall told the company could no long legally respond to calls.

For the first time since being shut down volunteers grabbed their gear and drove the fire trucks to the Mexico Community Fire Association Meeting.

That meeting was called to clear up rumors about the department.

“Part of this was driven by social media questions and the miss information as I see it,” board member Richard Hosteller said.

At the meeting, the community learned that the fire contract had not been signed by Wolfe because he said the department missed calls and did not have adequate daytime coverage for Mexico.

The department currently has 15 men and women who are active volunteers and two in training. However, a majority of the volunteers do not live within City limits. Hostetler says that is part of the reason for lack of coverage.

“I would say you would need 3 to 4 people that could respond and back up,” Hosteller said. “But again, the community I would say is much older than the norm.”

21Alive reached out to Miami County Dispatch and obtained the call logs.

In 2022, Mexico’s fire department was dispatched 115 times. 78 of those calls’ volunteers responded, 14 were disregarded and 23 of those times dispatch says Mexico did not respond.

Firefighters with the department dispute the claim saying they responded and have documents to show they did.

Currently township trustee Wolfe is paying for both the Peru Fire Department and the Denver Fire Department to cover Mexico’s territory.

Denver’s department is getting paid $2,000 a month while Peru’s department is getting paid $2,500 to just cover structure fires. This is double what it cost to pay just the Mexico’s fire department.

The money comes from the township trustee’s funds, not the residents of Mexico. The contract for Denver and Peru also wasn’t signed until February 14. That means residents didn’t have contracted coverage by a fire department for 44 days.

Over the next three months, Mexico is asking for residents to step up and volunteer. You can reach out to the department here.

Denver’s and Peru’s contract with the township trustee end in May.

