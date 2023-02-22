FWPD investigating fatal shooting at southeast side apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after they say one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive, in the Waterloo Gardens apartment complex, around 11:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

FWPD Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb tells us one person has been pronounced dead.

21Alive has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

