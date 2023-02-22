FWCS leaders to discuss safety concerns, steps forward after guns brought to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the area’s largest school district are holding a press conference to address safety concerns following recent incidents of guns being brought into school buildings.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Superintendent Mark Daniel and members of the Community School Safety Committee have planned a press conference for 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. They say the purpose of the conference is to “discuss school safety concerns and planned improvement initiatives”.

Last week, 21Alive was made aware of at least two separate times in which a student brought a gun to an FWCS building. A gun was spotted in the coat pocket of a South Side High School student on Feb. 14, and then three days later, leaders say a student brought a gun to North Side High School.

Police investigate after student brings gun to North Side High School on Feb. 17. (Staff)

