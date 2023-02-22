FWCS leaders asking for community’s input to develop new safety initiative

FWCS leaders say the safety initiative will have two areas of focus: utilizing new technology and adding more staff.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the area’s largest school district held a press conference to address safety concerns following recent incidents of guns being brought into school buildings.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Superintendent Mark Daniel and members of the Community School Safety Committee gathered at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 22 to “discuss school safety concerns and planned improvement initiatives”.

Last week, 21Alive was made aware of at least two separate times in which a student brought a gun to an FWCS building. A gun was spotted in the coat pocket of a South Side High School student on Feb. 14, and then three days later, leaders say a student brought a gun to North Side High School.

FWCS leader Krista Stockman tells 21Alive a total of nine weapons have been brought to FWCS schools so far this year in what she calls a “significant increase” compared to previous years.

Police investigate after student brings gun to North Side High School on Feb. 17. (Staff)

During the press conference, Superintendent Daniel said he would like the community to begin thinking of a safety referendum to address these issues that would appear on the November ballot. In order to have a referendum on that ballot, the FWCS School Board would first need to approve the details by June.

Leaders say the safety initiative will have two areas of focus: utilizing new technology and adding more staff.

They say they will now begin discussion about what types of technology might help best. They say they will consider metal detectors, although Superintendent Daniel expressed hesitation about its cost and effectiveness. They also noted that they are looking at adding technology to building doors with outside access to make them more secure.

In terms of staffing, Superintendent Daniel said he wants to add more school resource officers and more “student advocates” to directly mentor kids who are facing various issues.

21Alive will have a full report on the next steps for FWCS tonight at 5 and 6.

