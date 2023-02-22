FWCS Community School Safety Committee introduces a safety referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent held a news conference Wednesday after seeing an increase in the number of weapons found in schools so far this school year.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says the district is ready to take action and he says it begins with a safety referendum that would appear on the November ballot.

READ MORE: FWCS leaders asking for community’s input to develop new safety initiative

School officials say nine weapons have been discovered in FWCS schools so far this school year. Officials can confirm this is a significant increase from past years.

The referendum would focus on two areas; technology and staff. District leaders are looking for a system that will alert staff when a door is propped open. Also, leader will consider metal detectors, although the superintendent expressed hesitation about their cost and effectiveness.

The administration is hoping to add more student advocates and student resource officers. Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney hopes to find a way after incidents to reintegrate kids back into the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.