CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Andrew William Collett of Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office says he was the pedestrian struck by a SUV that left the scene of the crash early Sunday morning in the 4200 block of Trier Road.

Follett was declared dead at the scene.

BACKGROUND: COURT DOCS: Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned self in to police hours later

Officials say Follett suffered multiple blunt force injuries due to a “pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash.” The coroner ruled Follett’s death as an accident.

The office says this is the 5th traffic death in Fort Wayne so far this year.

The crash is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

