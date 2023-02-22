Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was fatally shot while in the passenger seat of a car Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Eagle’s Lodge in the 4900 block of Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the coroner has identified the woman as 39-year-old Diasha Renee Fitts of Fort Wayne. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, marking the 5th in Allen County so far this year.

A release sent by the Fort Wayne Police Department says officers spoke with the man who was driving the car Fitts was found in, who said they were shot at as they were driving. He says they had just left the Eagle’s Lodge and drove back after she was shot. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect at this point.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Reid was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
COURT DOCS: Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned self in to police hours later
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues

Latest News

FWCS leaders to discuss safety concerns, steps forward after guns brought to school
In the small community of Mexico in Miami County the fire department needs just two more people...
Mexico Fire Department in danger of closing, asks for volunteers
Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
In the small community of Mexico in Miami County the fire department needs just two more people...
Mexico Fire Department in danger of closing, asks for volunteers