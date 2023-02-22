Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting near Eagle’s Lodge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a local Eagle’s Lodge Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Eagle’s Lodge in the 4900 block of Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the coroner has identified the woman as 39-year-old Diasha Renee Fitts of Fort Wayne. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, marking the 5th in Allen County so far this year.

A release sent by the Fort Wayne Police Department says officers spoke with the man who was driving the car Fitts was found in, who said they were shot at as they were driving. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect at this point.

