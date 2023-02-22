BE THE LIGHT: City Life Center hosts night of unity honoring homicide victims

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne youth organization is remembering homicide victims in the community. They’re also shedding light on how families can overcome tragedies.

The City Life Center is known for being a space for middle and high schoolers to gather after school to study, play basketball, form connections and learn from mentors. The center hosted a night of unity Wednesday to give young people a time of reflection.

The event was called, “Be the Light Night” and a part of it was an unveiling of a wall honoring the lives of homicide victims. There’s a wall on the second floor with the names of those lost in the community over the past ten years. Now, there’s an art piece above it as well to communicate the center’s message.

21Alive’s Karli VanCleave talked with organizers about their message, you can watch her full story above.

For more information about the City Life Center, click here.

