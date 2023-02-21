Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For much of the past year, Tatyana Hutcherson has been worried while some of her family fights for Ukraine.

She says her cousin, who’s been on the front lines, is preparing to return to the battle field after getting hurt. Her father also got hurt in the war.

“That’s their home,” Hutcherson said. “If they leave home, then that means they’re giving up their land. They’re going to fight until the very end.”

As you can imagine, it’s been difficult for Hutcherson. Hutcherson says she feels like she’s always walking on egg shells.

“They just told me to stay strong, not to cry because that shows weakness and Ukrainians are not weak and that gives me the opportunity to stay brave and stand for my country,” Hutcherson said.

Hutcherson says she’s grateful for the support she’s received here in Fort Wayne.

She says she’s planning a trip to Ukraine to help provide humanitarian aid. Hutcherson was hoping to visit sometime next month, but she says it likely won’t happen since tensions are still high.

