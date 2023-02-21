Plan Commission members approve primary development plan for River City Ventures project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday night, members of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission voted and approved the primary development plan for a project proposed by River City Ventures LLC.

The location of the proposed project sits at the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue, right by the Coliseum.

River City Ventures proposed location for new project (red marker). (WPTA)

According to the property owners, the proposed project will be a restaurant with outdoor seating. The plan is to build parking lot, a building equipped with check-in for boats, restrooms, a storefront and a small seasonal restaurant with concessions.

Prior to Monday’s vote, plan commission members discussed the positive economic impact the project may bring. They also discussed the concerns about the development of the project. One concern was about the potential safety issues it may bring to neighbors in the area.

Dan Wire, an advocate for the river, says, along with safety concerns, his biggest issue comes down to a lack of communication.

“From my personal perspective, the disappointing part is the dozens of immediate neighbors who raised very legitimate safety concerns,” Wire said. “They seemed to not weigh in at all on the decision tonight.”

Wire says another concern is the noise that may come from the project. He says the project will bring an increase of traffic and noise to a typically quiet environment.

Officials representing River City Ventures LLC say the project will be a big plus to the area and that it will add to the overall growth of Fort Wayne.

