Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We are getting a closer look at the Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as the first neighbors move into the building across the street from Promenade Park.

This particular building is part of a nearly $90 million dollar project.

Brett Gauger says he spent this weekend beginning to move in and he’s still working to get stuff in his home. From his apartment, he’s got a balcony view over Promenade Park.

The building is going to be mixed-use with 15,000 square feet of retail space and 25,000 square feet of office space.

“To see the changes that have happened with not only the whole entire northeast Indiana area, but specifically the downtown area has just been mind-blowing,” Gauger said.

The building has nearly 230 apartments and a city-owned parking garage with 900 spaces.

”I’m really excited to see the community at our apartment get bigger and grow,” Gauger said. “We have so many opportunities here being downtown and having a wonderful complex like this.”

Switzerland based insurance company Swiss Re is the anchor tenant. Some of the business tenants still haven’t moved in.

The completion of the office spaces are expected to happen in March.

