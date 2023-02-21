Man from Turkey collecting donations for earthquake recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As the death toll continues to climb after a catastrophic earthquake, a Fort Wayne man from Turkey wants to help.

Mustafa Kose has been living in Fort Wayne for a lot of his life, but he is originally from Turkey. On February 8th, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the country. There have been dozens of aftershocks too, leaving 45,000 people dead.

“It was on a Sunday night when I got the news, I just couldn’t believe what I was watching,” Kose said. “The roads, buildings, everything, destroyed.”

He says as he watched the tragedy unfold from Fort Wayne, he felt emotional and helpless. Sunday, he decided it was time for him to do something.

“It’s overwhelming and it’s emotional and sometimes people ask me if I have any family members,” Kose said. “They are my family. They are my brothers, my sisters. What Turkey is going through is so tough.”

Kose says he called the Turkish consulate in Chicago and they told him the victims are in desperate need of clothing because it’s winter in Turkey. He says he and his family plan to collect as much as they can and drive it to Chicago for them to ship to the country.

“I didn’t know how emotional I could get, but when something like this happens to your country, it changes you,” Kose said.

He says it’s been difficult for his family, but it’s been inspiring to see so many people helping in Fort Wayne and across the world.

You can donate to the earthquake relief by dropping items off at Purdue Fort Wayne campus, or you can contact Kose at 260-909-1910 or venmo him @Mustafa-Kose and his family will purchase items for donation.

