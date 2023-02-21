Indiana Senate passes pet store measure, Fort Wayne advocates fighting against

By Emilia Miles
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne animal advocates are fighting against a proposed bill they say would make it a lot more difficult to stop puppy mills from operating in Indiana.

Right now, if a city like Fort Wayne wanted to, local lawmakers could ban the retail sale of dogs. The bill, which is now making its way through the statehouse, would block cities from passing that type of ordinance.

Rescue organizations say if it becomes law, it would protect puppy mills and take away local control. Supporters of the bill say it would protect what they call “pet choice”. One local organization opposing this bill is Humane Fort Wayne. During a Facebook live, Melissa Gibson with the organization describes taking dogs and puppies she says were no longer wanted by a local breeder. She believes one way to curb the number of unwanted dogs that wind up in the shelter would be for our local leaders to pass a ban on retail pet sales.

A representative with Petland Inc. believes banning retail sales wouldn’t decrease demand for puppies, it would instead ban regulated operators and encourage those who aren’t following the rules in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in late-Sunday shooting on city’s SW side
AMERICAN IDOL 601 (Auditions) - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and...
Wabash native, Zachariah Smith, auditions for American Idol
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Joshua Reid was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
COURT DOCS: Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned self in to police hours later
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Fort Wayne animal advocates are fighting against a proposed bill
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply