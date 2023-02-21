Indiana Senate passes pet store measure, Fort Wayne advocates fighting against

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne animal advocates are fighting against a proposed bill they say would make it a lot more difficult to stop puppy mills from operating in Indiana.

Right now, if a city like Fort Wayne wanted to, local lawmakers could ban the retail sale of dogs. The bill, which is now making its way through the statehouse, would block cities from passing that type of ordinance.

Rescue organizations say if it becomes law, it would protect puppy mills and take away local control. Supporters of the bill say it would protect what they call “pet choice”. One local organization opposing this bill is Humane Fort Wayne. During a Facebook live, Melissa Gibson with the organization describes taking dogs and puppies she says were no longer wanted by a local breeder. She believes one way to curb the number of unwanted dogs that wind up in the shelter would be for our local leaders to pass a ban on retail pet sales.

A representative with Petland Inc. believes banning retail sales wouldn’t decrease demand for puppies, it would instead ban regulated operators and encourage those who aren’t following the rules in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.