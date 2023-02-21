Groundbreaking held for Pufferbelly Trail extension in Huntertown

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the latest extension of one of the area’s largest tail systems.

The groundbreaking ceremony to expand Purfferbelly Trail was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Huntertown Stables, located at 422 W. Gump Rd.

The Huntertown extension is part of a $3.3 million investment by the Next Level Trails program to improve the Pufferbelly Trail. Once the trail is completed, officials say it will stretch from the northern edge of Allen County to the Rivergreenway in downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say Pufferbelly Trail is part of a State Visionary Trail that will end up being 80 miles long, running from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

The Executive Director of Fort Wayne Trails says the new connection will give Huntertown residents access to the existing 28 miles of trail in Allen County.

