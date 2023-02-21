Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s City Utilities department is sending a reassuring message to residents Tuesday afternoon after the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck contaminated water for those in the area.

Already, 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed from the East Palestine area after the Feb. 3 train derailment. Fort Wayne officials say with a chemical spill of that nature in the Midwest, it is understandable that area residents have wondered about how it affects our water supply.

In a media release, the department noted that East Palestine is nearly 300 miles southeast of Fort Wayne. They say City Utilities’ water primarily comes from the St. Joseph River, which flows in from the north, starting in Michigan and ending in Fort Wayne.

“Unfortunately, some unfounded speculation is circulating on social media. To be clear, the train derailment in East Palestine does not impact our water,” officials said in a release.

They say if a chemical spill did occur on the St. Joseph River, City Utilities would work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to take proper action.

“The delivery of safe, abundant, high-quality water to our customers is City Utilities’ ongoing priority. To that end, Three Rivers Filtration Plant conducts more than 50,000 tests daily in our lab and through our automation processes. Our water testing occurs every minute of every day,” the release reads.

