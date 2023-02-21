Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply

“The delivery of safe, abundant, high-quality water to our customers is City Utilities’ ongoing priority.”
(Pixabay)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s City Utilities department is sending a reassuring message to residents Tuesday afternoon after the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck contaminated water for those in the area.

Already, 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed from the East Palestine area after the Feb. 3 train derailment. Fort Wayne officials say with a chemical spill of that nature in the Midwest, it is understandable that area residents have wondered about how it affects our water supply.

RELATED: Preparing for train derailments in Indiana

In a media release, the department noted that East Palestine is nearly 300 miles southeast of Fort Wayne. They say City Utilities’ water primarily comes from the St. Joseph River, which flows in from the north, starting in Michigan and ending in Fort Wayne.

“Unfortunately, some unfounded speculation is circulating on social media. To be clear, the train derailment in East Palestine does not impact our water,” officials said in a release.

They say if a chemical spill did occur on the St. Joseph River, City Utilities would work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to take proper action.

“The delivery of safe, abundant, high-quality water to our customers is City Utilities’ ongoing priority. To that end, Three Rivers Filtration Plant conducts more than 50,000 tests daily in our lab and through our automation processes. Our water testing occurs every minute of every day,” the release reads.

BACKGROUND: EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The EPA warned Norfolk Southern that if failed to comply with its order, the agency would perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

Fort Wayne animal advocates are fighting against a proposed bill

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
We are getting a closer look at the Riverfront at Promenade Park as the first neighbors move into their new apartment building across the street from Promenade Park.

News

Indiana Senate passes pet store measure, Fort Wayne advocates fighting against

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Fort Wayne animal advocates are fighting against a proposed bill they say would make it a lot more difficult to stop puppy mills from operating in Indiana.

Latest News

Community

Groundbreaking held for Pufferbelly Trail extension in Huntertown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the latest extension of one of the area’s largest tail systems.

News

EPA Administrator orders Norfolk-Southern to pay for clean-up in East Palestine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Bingel
“No way will Norfolk-Southern get off the hook for the mess they created,” said Regan.

Community

Combat Ops opens new attraction to celebrate 7th anniversary

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jessica Walter
If you or anyone you know loves paintball, then you might love this.

News

Tell Julian: GK Social Teaser

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to GK Cafe & Provisions

Updated: 8 hours ago

Crime

COURT DOCS: Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned self in to police hours later

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Recently released court documents show a Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned himself in to Fort Wayne police several hours after the crash.