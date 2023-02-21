Crash slows down portion of US 30 west of Fort Wayne

(AP)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traffic was slowed along a portion of US 30 Monday night after a crash.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes near County Line Road. The location is near Steel Dynamics.

A car hit a semi-truck from behind. It was not immediately known if injuries were reported.

The stretch of US 30 has seen many crashes in recent years, with some of them being deadly. State and local officials are currently reviewing plans that could change traffic flow and speed on the highway, including turning a stretch of it into a limited access freeway.

21Alive has a journalist on the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

