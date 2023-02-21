COURT DOCS: Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned self in to police hours later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Recently released court documents show a Sunday morning hit-and-run suspect turned himself in to Fort Wayne police several hours after the crash.

According to court documents released Tuesday, 27-year-old Joshua H. Reid of Fort Wayne was driving westward in the area of the 4200 block of Trier Road around 3:10 Sunday morning when he struck a pedestrian.

SEE RELATED: Man arrested in early morning hit-skip crash

According to the probable cause affidavit, the pedestrian was believed to be walking in the middle of the road at the time he was struck by Reid, who was driving a 2013 Ford Escape.

The affidavit shows Reid failed to stop after the collision, as well as failed to call police or other first responders.

They also show when first responders arrived, the pedestrian was declared dead.

Court documents say Reid went to the Fort Wayne Police Department a little after 11 a.m. later the same morning and “asked to speak to an officer in reference to a crash that occurred ‘last night’ on Trier Road.” Police say in the documents that Reid refused to speak without an attorney present, though his wife was willing to speak to the officers.

Reid’s wife told police he told her that he had “been in a crash.” She said she noticed the damage to the SUV when she went to look at it. She also told police the vehicle was at their home.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.