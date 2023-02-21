Combat Ops opens new attraction to celebrate 7th anniversary

By Evan Harris and Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you or anyone you know loves paintball, then you might love this.

Officials with Combat Ops Entertainment say they have recently opened a GellyBall attraction. The new attraction opened in time to celebrate the entertainment center’s 7th anniversary.

Think of GellyBall as a regular game of paintball, except without the splatter and stains.

In honor of their anniversary, Combat Ops owners say they wanted to open to “get Fort Wayne active and having fun.”

It is the area’s only indoor and outdoor battle-themed attraction for kids and adults.

