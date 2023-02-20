Woman killed in late-Sunday shooting on city’s SW side

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side Sunday night.

First responders say they were called a little after 11:30 Sunday night to the Eagle’s Lodge in the 4900 block of Bluffton Road with a report of someone with gunshot wounds.

They said when they arrived to the scene, they saw a woman in the passenger seat of a car at the lodge’s parking lot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where first reposnders say she was admitted in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

According to the man driving the car, he told police in a news release he and the victim were at the Eagle’s Lodge before the shooting, and had both left to go elsewhere. He says as they were driving, they were shot at and the woman was hit.

The news release also says the man told police after the shooting, he drove back to the Eagle’s Lodge, which is where police were called to.

The identity of the woman, according to police, has not yet been released, due to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators say anyone with information about the shooting are urged to call the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

