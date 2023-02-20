Warsaw native, Zachariah Smith, auditions for American Idol
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - America’s biggest music competition show is back. The search for the next American Idol begins anew on Sunday night with the premiere episode of Season 21 on ABC.
Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are back together for a 6th season. One idol hopeful to look out for is Zachariah Smith. Zachariah is 19 years old and grew up in Wabash, Indiana. He graduated from Wabash Sr. High School and currently lives in Amory, Mississippi where he is the Grill Cook at the family-owned Bill’s Hamburgers (Est. 1929).
We asked him, “If you’re able to go on to Hollywood week and the live shows, what would that reaction to be like?” Smith went on to say, “Wow, just a think about making it through to the next round would just be a dream come true. It’s not every day that you get to walk in and walk out with a golden ticket to Hollywood.”
The journey begins Sunday at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
Complete List of previous American Idol winners
2002 - Kelly Clarkson
2003 - Ruben Studdard
2004 - Fantasia Barino
2005 - Carrie Underwood
2006 - Taylor Hicks
2007 - Jordin Sparks
2008 - David Cook
2009 - Kris Allen
2010 - Lee DeWyze
2011 - Scotty McCreery
2012 - Phillip Phillips
2013 - Candice Glover
2014 - Caleb Johnson
2015 - Nick Fradiani
2016 - Trent Harmon
2018 - Maddie Poppe
2019 - Laine Hardy
2020 - Just Sam
2021 - Chayce Beckham
2022 - Noah Thompson
