Semi crash on I-69 snarls traffic

A semi crashed on Interstate 69 Monday afternoon.
A semi crashed on Interstate 69 Monday afternoon.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a semi-tractor trailer driver lost control of their rig, hit a guardrail then hit a bridge on Interstate 69 in the construction zone this afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the Airport Expressway exit.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane, ISP says.

The two people in the semi were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The lane is expected to be closed for a couple of hours as the police remove the wreckage.

Video from an Indiana Department of Transportation shows the moment the semi-tractor lost control.

INTRODUCING: 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas
