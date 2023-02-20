Semi crash on I-69 snarls traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a semi-tractor trailer driver lost control of their rig, hit a guardrail then hit a bridge on Interstate 69 in the construction zone this afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the Airport Expressway exit.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane, ISP says.

The two people in the semi were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The lane is expected to be closed for a couple of hours as the police remove the wreckage.

Video from an Indiana Department of Transportation shows the moment the semi-tractor lost control.

@ISPFortWayne troopers working a single vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that struck a bridge in the construction zone south bound I-69 at the 299.6mm. Traffic down to one lane southbound- use caution- expect delays! pic.twitter.com/m4Y3fRzj38 — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) February 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.