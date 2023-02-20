INTRODUCING: 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas

By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive is committed to bringing you First Alert weather forecasts, investigations, and now, expanded coverage on our digital platforms. 21Alive News Now is where we’ll be taking our digital coverage to the next level.

We are thrilled to introduce 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas who will be leading our coverage.

Amir grew up in Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School and went on to graduate from IU Bloomington. He has a decade worth of experience in the news industry, starting his career in West Virginia and then moving on to the South Bend and Elkhart area.

Amir most recently spent nearly seven years as the Weekend News Anchor in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He’s an avid sports fan who enjoys rooting for the Colts, Pacers and Hoosiers. He is excited to bring his passion and expertise in journalism back to his hometown.

Now, Amir will be anchoring the 21Alive News Now Digital Desk. Amir will bring you breaking news and continuing live coverage—straight to our website, news app, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also access those live reports on your smart devices by downloading the 21Alive app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

READ MORE: How to watch 21Alive Livestreams

Stay tuned to see the latest reports and breaking news coverage from Amir Abbas.

