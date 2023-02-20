Couple reacts to House Bill 1608, schools’ instructions on gender identity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - On Monday a debate over what critics are calling Indiana’s version of the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”. Protestors packed the Indiana Statehouse in opposition saying they fear this kind of legislation would force gay teachers back in the closet and keep them from even mentioning their partners.

Opponents of the bill — which lawmakers voted 9-4 to send to the full House for consideration — said it would alienate LGBTQ students, particularly transgender youth, and possibly force kids to come out to their parents. Supporters argued the legislation would empower parents to choose how their children are raised.

READ MORE: Indiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill pivots to kids’ gender identity

We spoke with Travis and Thad Gerardot, a Fort Wayne couple who protested at the Statehouse Monday. The couple got married in 2018 and are now in the process of adopting a child. They fear the bill would cause teachers to be fearful to discuss acceptance of families like theirs.

Supporters of the bill say it is simply about prohibiting teaching human sexuality to students in grades kindergarten through third grade.

One speaker today expressed fear that gay teachers wouldn’t be allowed to mention their spouses or put a family picture on their desks. However, the bill’s author quickly refuted those claims saying there is no language in the bill that mentions anything about pictures.

The bill now heads to the full House.

