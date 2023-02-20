City of Fort Wayne prepares for Riverfront Phase II construction

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say preaprations have started for the second phase of Riverfront public improvements.

They say two former storage buildings located at the Schaab Metal site on Harrison Street have been demolished recently. Officials also say the buildings will be replaced with decorative walking paths, ornamental lighting, and a plaza.

Officials with the city say that other significant upgrades include an amphitheater, hammock grove, and gardens with plants and trees native to the local area.

City officials say the upcoming steps to prepare for construction is to remove some trees along the north bank of the St. Marys River from Clinton to Ewing Streets. They also say tree removal will happen on the south riverbank near Superior and Ewing Streets. Officials say any dead or dying that create safety hazards will also be removed.

They say the tree removals in the listed areas are to allow for another section of the elevated tree canpoy trail. They also say the tree removals will allow for bank stabilization and construction of a dock near Clinton Street, as well as a floating dock near Ewing Street.

New trees will be planted as part of the improvements, according to a news release.

Officials want to urge the public The Rivergreenway will be detoured around the areas undergoing tree removal starting Feb. 20. They say tree removal will run through mid-April.

