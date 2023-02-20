21Alive celebrates National Love Your Pet Day
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today is the day to show your furry friend a little extra love.
Melissa Gibson from Humane Fort Wayne suggests a few ways to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.
- Get your pet a special treat, like a pup cup
- Try a new enrichment activity, she says the web is full of ideas
- Take a super snuggly selfie
- Have a play date with their pet friends
- Watch a movie and cuddle on the couch
- Visit a paw-friendly business
- Donate to a pet-related charity
- Snag a new toy or treat
Don’t have a pet? Melissa suggests visiting a local animal shelter and showing some love to a shelter pet instead.
If you’d like to send us a photo of your pet, feel free to share on our Facebook post.
