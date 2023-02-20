21Alive celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today is the day to show your furry friend a little extra love.

Melissa Gibson from Humane Fort Wayne suggests a few ways to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.

Get your pet a special treat, like a pup cup

Try a new enrichment activity, she says the web is full of ideas

Take a super snuggly selfie

Have a play date with their pet friends

Watch a movie and cuddle on the couch

Visit a paw-friendly business

Donate to a pet-related charity

Snag a new toy or treat

Don’t have a pet? Melissa suggests visiting a local animal shelter and showing some love to a shelter pet instead.

If you’d like to send us a photo of your pet, feel free to share on our Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.