2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV

Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann
Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man and a Mishawaka woman were arrested last weekend after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that started in St. Joseph County and ended in South Bend.

On Friday around 10:50 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police attempted to pull over a tan Lincoln SUV towing a Ford pickup truck on a trailer on State Road 933 in Roseland because it did not stop for a red light at the intersection of 933 and Pendle Road. A ramp for the trailer was also dragging on the pavement.

The Lincoln did not stop after the trooper turned on his lights and instead sped south on 933 before turning east onto Angela Boulevard. As the Lincoln navigated the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive, police say the trailer went up on the curbing, causing the Ford pickup to break free from the trailer. The Ford then rolled down an embankment toward the St. Joseph River as the Lincoln continued to head west.

Troopers lost sight of the Lincoln near the intersection of Berkley Place and Oakwood Boulevard, but officers with the South Bend Police Department radioed a short time later that they located the Lincoln and trailer near Hollywood Place and Lagoon Court.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Blair of South Bend, and his passenger, identified as 26-year-old Makayla Gann of Mishawaka, were both located a short time later after both ran from police on foot in different directions.

Troopers found two handguns that were thrown from the Lincoln near the area where the Ford pickup had become dislodged from the trailer. Police later learned that the Lincoln SUV was reported stolen out of Elkhart.

Blair was found to have an active arrest warrant and was wanted on a parole violation. He was also arrested for resisting law enforcement, felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of stolen property.

Gann was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine.

Blair and Gann were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the South Bend Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

INTRODUCING: 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
We are thrilled to introduce 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas who will be leading our coverage.

News

Semi crash on I-69 snarls traffic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
Indiana State Police says a semi-tractor trailer driver lost control of their rig, hit a guardrail then hit a bridge on Interstate 69 in the construction zone this afternoon.

News

INTRODUCING: 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas

Updated: 1 hour ago
We are thrilled to introduce 21Alive News Now Digital Anchor Amir Abbas who will be leading our coverage.

News

SACS announces “path forward” following Blackface controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and Tom Powell
Leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) have announced a “path forward” 10 days after a viral photo of a student in Blackface caused protests at Homestead High School (HHS).

Latest News

News

Indiana AG discusses gun lawsuit against Biden Administration

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

National Politics

Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump.

Politics

Amendments introduced Monday to House bill on sexual orientation, gender identity in schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The author of House Bill 1608 introduced amendments Monday morning that would change it significantly.

Community

City of Fort Wayne prepares for Riverfront Phase II construction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say preaprations have started for the second phase of Riverfront public improvements.

Community

21Alive celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Today is the day to show your furry friend a little extra love.

News

Man arrested in early morning hit-skip crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
21Alive News at 11