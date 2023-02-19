Weather the Fort returns to The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The cold was no match for those who gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday at ‘Weather the Fort.’

Since 2016, the outdoor winter festival has welcomed more than 20,000 people to downtown Fort Wayne to celebrate the winter season while showcasing Fort Wayne’s vibrant arts, music, and food scene. The event moved to The Landing in 2020 and organizers say attendance continues to grow each year.

Officials say the event gives people the opportunity to get outside and spend time with family and friends during the long days of winter.

The family friendly festival is held every year on The Landing and offers live music, food, fire dancing, ice craving and other festivities.

