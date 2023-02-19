Water issues close FW Civic Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre unexpectedly closed Sunday due to a water issue.

According to their Facebook page the performance of “Hello Dolly” was cancelled due to water issues between the City of Fort Wayne and Arts United.

All activities including the matinee performance of the show have also been cancelled.

The post went on to say those who purchased tickets for the event can call the box office Monday after 12 p.m. reschedule for another show or request a refund.

You can reach the box office at (260-422-5220).

