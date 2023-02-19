State Representative holds second town hall of legislative year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Saturday State Representative Kyle Miller hosted his second town hall event at the Allen County Public Library.

This month Miller was joined by House Democratic leader Phil GiaQuinta

Attendees shared their questions, concerns, and goals with the representatives.

Hot topics included an outdoor dining bill that just passed through the House which would allow alcoholic beverages to be brought into additional designated areas in places like the landing and some other areas downtown.

State representatives also commented on a controversial bill that will be heard at the Indiana Statehouse Monday.

“I think we are looking at not only some of the education things that are happening and some of the funding for education for mental health as well,” State Representative Kyle Miller said. “But also some of the anti-LGBTQ issues that we are seeing come forward not only some of the anti-trans issues but also feels like the materials harmful to minors that would really impact libraries. I think we really need to keep a close eye on those to make sure our library and are able to do their job and schools and in the public libraries as well.”

“There’s going to be a bill heard in education on Monday in regard to what conversations teachers will be allowed to have with their students grades K through third grade,” State Representative Phil GiaQuinta said. “Teachers are parents to so their own kids are having this conversation with them, and I think we should trust our teachers to use their best judgment without. Without passing a law like this.”

The bill Reprehensive GiaQuinta is referencing to is similar to Florida’s law banning the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in early grades.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is calling for a rally at the Statehouse Monday morning - opposing the controversial bill

Miller also says he plans to host a town hall meeting in his district every month.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.