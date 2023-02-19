Sled hockey teams compete in 15th annual Bob Chase Frostbite Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It may be a hockey tournament unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The Turnstone Flyers sled hockey team will be competing this weekend in the 15th annual “Bob Chase Frostbite Tournament.”

The Flyers are competing along with 11 teams from the Heartland Sled Hockey League at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse Feb. 18 and 19.

Sled hockey follows most of the typical ice hockey rules with exception of some equipment differences. Players sit in specially designed sleds that sit on top of two hockey skate blades.

Players use two sticks on the ice, which help move their sleds as well.

Officials say it’s a tournament that draws hundreds of people and one that it gives those with disabilities a chance to participate locally.

“Without us having it no one in the local area that has a disability would be able to participate, and they would have to travel,” Turnstone sport engagement coordinator Issac Boatman said. “It’s all the smiles that we get to see and all the excitement and the passion for hockey being able to see people enjoying themselves. It’s nice to be able to provide that for them.”

The tournament is named after legendary sport commentator Bob Chase who spent his career calling play-by-play for the Fort Wayne Komets.

The tournament will be the leagues final set of games before the league championship in March.

