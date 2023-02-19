Police: Man badly hurt after crashing motorcycle while trying to avoid traffic stop

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he tried to avoid an officer who tried pulling him.

In a news release, investigators say it happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning.

The man was on a motorcycle and an officer tried pulling him over near the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Cook Road. The man took off, police said.

Officers later found the man at Woodbine Avenue and Mayfield Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

