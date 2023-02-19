PFW’s Chong-Qui nails game-winning half-court buzzer-beater in, 77-75, Mastodons victory

Seconds after the fifth-year senior Damian Chong Qui delivers the shot of a lifetime, the...
Seconds after the fifth-year senior Damian Chong Qui delivers the shot of a lifetime, the students storm the court at the Gates Center on Sunday afternoon.(21Alive)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Damian Chong-Qui made his final home game as a Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon one everyone will remember at the Gates Center on Sunday afternoon.

The senior guard scored a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer in the Mastodons, 77-75, victory over Wright State.

See the highlights and hear from the Mastodons tonight at 6 and 11 p.m. on 21Alive in sports.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

