PFW’s Chong-Qui nails game-winning half-court buzzer-beater in, 77-75, Mastodons victory
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Damian Chong-Qui made his final home game as a Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon one everyone will remember at the Gates Center on Sunday afternoon.
The senior guard scored a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer in the Mastodons, 77-75, victory over Wright State.
See the highlights and hear from the Mastodons tonight at 6 and 11 p.m. on 21Alive in sports.
