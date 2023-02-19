Old Fort turns back time to participate in 1812 Winter Garrison

Old Fort "1812 Winter Garrison Demonstration"
Old Fort "1812 Winter Garrison Demonstration"(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Guarding a frontier Fort was never an easy task, but reenactors grabbed their muskets and fur to participate in the “1812 Winter Garrison Demonstration.”

The event was held at the Old Fort Saturday.

Attendees witnessed what it was like to live in a frontier fort during the cold winter months.

Soldiers performed military drills among other functions like chopping wood and making meals.

Officials at the event explain that the September War of 1812 was significant because Fort Wayne did not fall to the British.

Officials say if the British would’ve captured Fort Wayne in 1812, then they would’ve controlled the entire Mississippi River Valley and eventually all of the United States.

They say the reenactors at the Old Fort love to tell its history.

“We see ourselves as teachers,” reenactor and Old Fort board member Kip Lytle said. “Not the conventional, we are going to sit here and lector to you teachers. More like this is why they had to do it that way because this is the tools they had.”

Organizers say they will have a similar event Saturday, Feb. 25 with the “Revolutionary War Garrison”.

That event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say all events are free unless specifically noted.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.
One critically injured in crash near Harlan
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
North Side High School
POLICE: Student in custody after bringing gun to North Side High School
Richard M. Allen was arrested in the Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing set for Delphi murder suspect
generic crash
Left lane reopened after semi on I-69 N overturned

Latest News

Homestead parents and students hold demonstration
Homestead parents and students hold demonstration
Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Tournament
Sled hockey teams compete in 15th annual Bob Chase Frostbite Tournament
Weather the Fort 2023
Weather the Fort returns to The Landing
Dogs in sweater event at Promenade Park
Dogs in sweater contest at Promenade Park draws crowd