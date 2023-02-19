Old Fort turns back time to participate in 1812 Winter Garrison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Guarding a frontier Fort was never an easy task, but reenactors grabbed their muskets and fur to participate in the “1812 Winter Garrison Demonstration.”

The event was held at the Old Fort Saturday.

Attendees witnessed what it was like to live in a frontier fort during the cold winter months.

Soldiers performed military drills among other functions like chopping wood and making meals.

Officials at the event explain that the September War of 1812 was significant because Fort Wayne did not fall to the British.

Officials say if the British would’ve captured Fort Wayne in 1812, then they would’ve controlled the entire Mississippi River Valley and eventually all of the United States.

They say the reenactors at the Old Fort love to tell its history.

“We see ourselves as teachers,” reenactor and Old Fort board member Kip Lytle said. “Not the conventional, we are going to sit here and lector to you teachers. More like this is why they had to do it that way because this is the tools they had.”

Organizers say they will have a similar event Saturday, Feb. 25 with the “Revolutionary War Garrison”.

That event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say all events are free unless specifically noted.

