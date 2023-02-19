No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment

Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Delphos, Ohio train derailment(Elite Drone Services LLC)
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delphos, Ohio. (WPTA) - Crews are working to open roadways after a train derailed in Delphos, Ohio.

At 12:45 a.m. law enforcement was informed that a train came off the tracks.

The train derailed near the Bunge North American grain elevator, southwest of downtown Delphos.

Officials say there are several intersections closed due to the train blocking the crossings.

Police tell 21 Alive there were no injuries and crews don’t have a timeline for when the area should reopen.

The past several weeks Ohio has been in the spotlight with a train derailment in East Palestine that contained toxic chemical vinyl chloride and led to the town’s evacuation. Crews are still working to clear up that derailment as well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Man dead after hit-and-run Sunday morning
IMPD is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.
One wounded in shooting inside Indianapolis mall
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Richard M. Allen was arrested in the Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing set for Delphi murder suspect

Latest News

Seconds after the fifth-year senior Damian Chong Qui delivers the shot of a lifetime, the...
PFW’s Chong-Qui nails game-winning half-court buzzer-beater in, 77-75, Mastodons victory
Allen County Sheriff Indiana
Early morning standoff ends peacefully in eastern Allen County
Man arrest in early morning hit-skip crash
Bluffton man killed in early morning crash