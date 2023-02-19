No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment

Delphos, Ohio. (WPTA) - Crews are working to open roadways after a train derailed in Delphos, Ohio.

At 12:45 a.m. law enforcement was informed that a train came off the tracks.

The train derailed near the Bunge North American grain elevator, southwest of downtown Delphos.

Officials say there are several intersections closed due to the train blocking the crossings.

Police tell 21 Alive there were no injuries and crews don’t have a timeline for when the area should reopen.

The past several weeks Ohio has been in the spotlight with a train derailment in East Palestine that contained toxic chemical vinyl chloride and led to the town’s evacuation. Crews are still working to clear up that derailment as well.

