New Christian school opens facility on Bass Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new school has opened its doors in Fort Wayne.

Sunday, students and staff at Aboite Christan School cut the ribbon on their new building.

The new facility located in the 6200 block of Bass Road and is 8,000 square-foot school. On Wednesday students and staff moved into their new building equipped with new classrooms, gymnasium, library and meeting rooms.

For the first time the public was able to tour the new building and learn more about the school.

“I walked in here Wednesday when classes opened and saw the children here,” Aboite Christan School building committee member Mac McAllister said. “I was so delighted to see children walking up and down the aisle, walking up and down the main hallway and enjoying their new classrooms. We have fantastic teachers here that are going to provide them with an excellent education.”

Aboite Christan School has been teaching students for more than 50 years. The former school building was located in Roanoke.

The school prides itself on being an “affordable education in a Christian environment” for student K through 8th grade. McAllister says the school is also rich with diversity.

The school is a member of Adventist Education and church. McAllister says the new building started back in 2003 when members of the church had a dream of building a new school. In 2016 the Bass Road property was purchased. But it wasn’t until June 2022 that construction of the school began.

Principal and teacher Gladys James tells 21 Alive the school is an amazing addition to the community and will play a vital role in the growth of the community and lives of the students.

Officials say they hope to expand the school by opening a preschool in the near future.

Registration for the 2024/2025 school is open. Admission applications can be found here.

