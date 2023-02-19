Man dead after hit-and-run Sunday morning

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive just after3:00 Sunday morning after someone called police saying a person was lying in the middle of the road.

When officers got there they found the man, who died at the scene.

Police say they believe the person was hit by a Ford SUV and there’s likely damage to the driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

