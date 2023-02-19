Man arrest in early morning hit-skip crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man has been arrested after he struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive, in reference to a man down.

When police arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver, Joshua Reid, 27, left the scene of the crash. His vehicle was located parked in front of a residence on the 5100 block of Stonehedge Blvd.

Reid was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

