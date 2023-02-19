Leo hands previously perfect Carroll first loss, 3-1, in FWAHA championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Leo Lions (9-7) delivered Carroll (15-1) its first loss of the league year, 3-1, in the FWAHA championship game at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse on Saturday afternoon.

Leo’s Colton Calhoun, Dylan Davis and Sam Amick each tallied a goal.

Lions goalie Drew Baumert finished the day with 29 saves to help secure the Memorial Cup.

Carroll boasts three All City First Team players to Leo’s zero, and yet the Lions never trailed.

