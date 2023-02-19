Homestead parents and students hold demonstration

Group demanding change after blackface photo goes viral
Homestead parents and students hold demonstration
Homestead parents and students hold demonstration
By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last week we told you about a group of Homestead High School students and parents getting together to talk about next steps for the school and district.

This after a social media post of a Homestead student depicted in blackface went viral.

RELATED: Blackface dates back to the 1800s, professor explains racist implications - Homestead parents, students react to offensive social media post depicting blackface - SACS superintendent responds Sunday via video following Blackface controversy - SACS parents, students organize meeting to discuss Blackface controversy

Saturday the group met outside of the Allen County Courthouse for two hours voicing their frustrations with the Southwest Allen County School District (SACS).

“I just want to get more people involved so we can change the school,” Homestead junior Skyler Henderson said.

The groups new name is F.A.C.T.S, which stands for the “Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools”.

F.A.C.T.S is made up of students and parents of Homestead High School as well as community members.

Group leaders say they want school leaders to know that they aren’t going anywhere.

“People care for us and how we are getting treated and all of the support,” Henderson said. “I’m very proud of it.”

Students at the demonstration say that change has started at Homestead. This past week administration has started some new groups for minority students.

However, students say there is more that could be done.

“It’s sad that it took so long to get to this spot, and it took so long to have these spots be available,” Homestead junior Chole Evers said. “But I’m happy that something is being done so hopefully with future generations Homestead will be able to change and grow.”

F.A.C.T.S says they want to work with the SACS administration to help current and future students.

“We are peaceful,” Homestead mom and F.A.C.T.S member April Greg said. “We want to talk. We want to work together with them to make change. But we are not going to go away. Event after change is done.”

The F.A.C.T.S administrative team says they have a meeting with Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder Tuesday. They say they are hopeful for that meeting.

The next Southwest Allen County School Board meeting is also Tuesday.

