Early morning standoff ends peacefully in eastern Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Sunday, just before 3:45 A.M., officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road, on reports of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection.

When officers arrived, they say they located a vehicle with a single male suspect. Once the man gave his identification, it was found that he had an active warrant. Officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle and he refused to do so. Police say, the man then said he had a weapon and began making threatening statements. Officers attempted to call the suspect out of the vehicle, but he continued to ignore lawful commands. The male suspect fired one round from a gun, out of the driver’s side window.

According to documents, the Allen County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. After nearly 10 hours with the suspect in his locked vehicle, continuously refusing commands, he was successfully negotiated out of the vehicle and peacefully surrendered. He was then transported to Allen County Lockup and he is being held on a Parole warrant from the state of Michigan.

The man is also being charged with Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, New Haven Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and East Central Fire Territory during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.