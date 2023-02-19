Early morning standoff ends peacefully in eastern Allen County

Allen County Sheriff Indiana
Allen County Sheriff Indiana(WPTA-TV)
By Tony Betton Jr.
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Sunday, just before 3:45 A.M., officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road, on reports of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection.

When officers arrived, they say they located a vehicle with a single male suspect. Once the man gave his identification, it was found that he had an active warrant. Officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle and he refused to do so. Police say, the man then said he had a weapon and began making threatening statements. Officers attempted to call the suspect out of the vehicle, but he continued to ignore lawful commands. The male suspect fired one round from a gun, out of the driver’s side window.

According to documents, the Allen County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. After nearly 10 hours with the suspect in his locked vehicle, continuously refusing commands, he was successfully negotiated out of the vehicle and peacefully surrendered. He was then transported to Allen County Lockup and he is being held on a Parole warrant from the state of Michigan.

The man is also being charged with Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, New Haven Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and East Central Fire Territory during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Man dead after hit-and-run Sunday morning
IMPD is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.
One wounded in shooting inside Indianapolis mall
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Richard M. Allen was arrested in the Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing set for Delphi murder suspect

Latest News

Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Seconds after the fifth-year senior Damian Chong Qui delivers the shot of a lifetime, the...
PFW’s Chong-Qui nails game-winning half-court buzzer-beater in, 77-75, Mastodons victory
Man arrest in early morning hit-skip crash
Bluffton man killed in early morning crash