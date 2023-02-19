Dogs in sweater contest at Promenade Park draws crowd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For some Fort Wayne dog owners, Saturday was ‘sweater weather’ for not just for them but for their four-legged pups.

Dogs and their owners showed up in style Saturday to the ‘Dogs in Sweaters Day’ at Promenade Park.

The pups all donning their most fashionable sweaters.

More than 50 dogs took part in the event. Owners tell 21 Alive that it was “paws-itively fun” experience and the feeling was mutual with event organizers.

“People love these dog events,” special event coordinator Hannah Webb said. “Seeing all the dogs (is my favorite part). I’m a sucker for dogs.”

The dogs were photographed and will be placed on the Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Facebook page where you can vote on your favorite. There is no prize.

In May, Riverfront will hold a paint with your dog event, where owners can paint with their dogs.

