OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Concordia basketball (14-6) quickly licked its wounds after a hard-fought loss at Wayne on Friday night, as the Cadets collected an impressive, 62-50, victory at Norwell (19-3) on Saturday night.

Concordia guard Ahjani Washington poured in a game-high 28 points.

