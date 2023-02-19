Central Noble advances to semi-state championship, 43-42, over Central Catholic
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - Central Noble trailed Central Catholic by a few points throughout much of the day, but when it mattered most the Cougars took the lead and advanced in a, 43-42, thriller to Saturday night’s semi-state championship against Lapel.
The Cougars tip-off with Lapel for a chance at a state title berth at 8 p.m. EST.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.