Central Noble advances to semi-state championship, 43-42, over Central Catholic

By Chris Ryan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - Central Noble trailed Central Catholic by a few points throughout much of the day, but when it mattered most the Cougars took the lead and advanced in a, 43-42, thriller to Saturday night’s semi-state championship against Lapel.

The Cougars tip-off with Lapel for a chance at a state title berth at 8 p.m. EST.

