Celebrating Chin National Day in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A community in Fort Wayne is celebrating their history and culture.

The Chin community celebrated its 75th anniversary of “Chin National Day” at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

The day commemorates the day where the country of Myanmar, formerly Burma, adopted democracy.

Many of the Chin community celebrating in Fort Wayne Saturday were once refugees who say that the event holds a special place in their hearts.

For hours the community came together to celebrate the day with dancing, laughter and food.

